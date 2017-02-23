Robert Mulally is a talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker and digital media influencer from Sydney who currently lives and works in Manly, New South Wales, Australia. Robert received his BS in Computers and Information Systems from Macquarie University, Sydney. Mulally shoots incredible travel, nature, landscape and commercial photography. He uses Sony A6000, Sony a7S and Sony Alpha a7R II cameras.

I’ve always had a passion and interest for photography and Video , Inspired by my phone I started taking photos and posting them on instagram, after buying my camera in 2014 I quit my job at the end of 2015 to pursue a creative path.

More info: instagram / facebook / website