Stunning urban and travel shots by Jaegen Tan, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, filmmaker and journalist based in Singapore. Jaegen focuses on traveling, portraiture and street photography. “I love travelling and creating memories with people I meet along the journeys of my adventures”, he says. Tan has over 11.100 followers on Instagram.

My passion is photography and travelling and I have been travelling since I was 16. I decided to venture into professional photography after army where I specialise in travel and fashion photography because I love how I can create unique moods by mixing and matching different styles.

