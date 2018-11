Throttle your wanderlust with these amazing photos by Ueli Frischknecht, a talented 34-year-old self-taught photographer, visual storyteller, and adventurer based in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland. Ueli focuses on landscape, travel, outdoor, and lifestyle photography. He uses Sony a6000 and Sony a7R II cameras. Frischknecht has almost 100K followers on Instagram.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website