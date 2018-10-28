Fascinating travel shots by Michael Sidofsky a.k.a. mindz.eye, a talented photographer, graphic artist, and traveler based in Toronto, Canada. Michael, 37, got his first camera is 2014. Since then, he’s been dedicated to travel and street photography. Sidofsky has over 261,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Being an avid traveler and photographer, my goal is to capture the essence of a destination through the use of advanced techniques in photography and post-processing. I believe this is what sets my images apart from other photographers. My images aim to portray a unique perspective of places or things that may seem commonplace to the everyday eye, but which trigger some sort of emotional reaction. Whether I’m shooting landscapes, cityscapes, streets or architecture, my goal is to always create a connection between the subject and the viewer.

