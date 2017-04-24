Veronica Gabriela Cárdenas is an professional documentary photographer currently based in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Veronica received her BA in Language Arts from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg.For her latest series “A Trump”, Cardenas wanted to document the plight of illegal immigrants with Donald Trump masks on. “After being bombarded with Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, I figured that my duty as an artist was to give a voice to the undocumented immigrant community,” Veronica explained.

This two-part series includes images that were taken in border cities in Tamaulipas, México and South Texas known as the Rio Grande Valley (RGV). The first part of the series presents a group of individuals that could be potential undocumented immigrants at some point in their lives due to the limited amount of opportunities to make a better living or due to violence in their country. The second part of the series presents the undocumented population in South Texas where fear and uncertainty is a common denominator for this group of individuals, including the students that obtained a working permit through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

