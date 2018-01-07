Ulla Lohmann is an internationally renowned photojournalist, adventurer and documentary filmmaker with a BSc degree in Natural Resource Management. Ulla specialises in documenting the changing world of indigenous tribes and in photographing erupting volcanoes. She has travelled extensively in the South Pacific, in particular Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, which have almost become her second home. Hohenschäftlarn, Bayern-based, Lohmann works freelance for clients including National Geographic, GEO, Stern View, the BBC, The New York Times and many others. Her multi visions shows engage people around the world.

More info: instagram / facebook / website