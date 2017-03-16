After his brilliant series “Under Cats“, Lithuanian photographer Andrius Burba decided to capture stunning minimalist shots of horses from below, in this intriguing series called “Under Horse”. The results are amazing!

I looked for different examples of what was done on the internet and after no similar results I decided that I have to do it and be the first person to shoot a standing horse from underneath. As I started to organise the photoshoot of a horse, I knew that all I needed is to get 600 kg horse on a glass, dig 3 meters into the ground, put my camera under a big glass and take a shot. Even though it was the same concept as project “Under-Cats” it took two months to organise it all. I have found horse-friendly environment and even made rubber horse shoes, to save the glass from scratching.

