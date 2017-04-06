Zsolt Hlinka is a gifted 39-year-old architecture and urban photographer based Budapest, Hungary. For his latest series titled “Underground Symmetry”, Zsolt captured the beauty of symmetry and repetition of geometric shapes in the subway of Budapest.

The focus of this photo series is the symmetry created by geometric shapes and the relationship between them. With these photos the spaces are displayed in a new light, where their functionalities are completely de-emphasised and instead the composition takes the main role, where such tiny details are revealed which would otherwise be overlooked during everyday usage.

Since these spaces do not fulfill their function – so they aren’t filled with huge crowds, which they are intented to, and what we are used to see – a strange feeling of flawlessness is evoked, and turns the viewer into an eyewitness of intimate and rare moments. The function is changed not only for the spaces but also for the actors; as the observers of the picture, they don’t need to travel anywhere further, and don’t have to use the means of public transportation; they can finally take a look at the spaces and discover them – they can get lost in the details.

More info: instagram / facebook / website