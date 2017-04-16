Kory Zuccarelli a.k.a. ZukePhoto is a talented young photographer from Lambertville, New Jersey who currently lives and works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Graduated of the Art Institute of Philadelphia, Kory grew up excelling in the arts. “I love traveling the word, immersing myself in constant adventure, and collaborating with other creatives,” he says.

This started a body of work I’ve titled Understanding Human – photographs about telling stories and exhibiting reflections on personal experiences. There’s an endless way people can use photography differently and that’s why I find it to be such a powerful art form; because of its versatility.

Armed with my new Nikon D810, I set out to an Icelandic adventure with a handful of folk who I met in France, a year prior. A reunion traveling the country of fire and ice, shooting our hearts out, creating conceptual fine art portraits across the amazingly beautiful and diverse landscape of Iceland. It was a week of camping in RV’s, working in locations where it’s only dark for three hours, where the overcast skies produce the softest light – it truly was any photographer’s dream.

