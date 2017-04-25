Michael David Adams is an professional 37-year-old fashion and beauty photographer currently based in New York City. Michael loves to combine fasion and underwater photography. His work has been featured in magazines worldwide such as Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, VOGUE, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire and many others.

When not working in New York, you can find Michael in different parts of the world scouting incredible locations for his next shoot or perhaps you’ll find him submerged under the waters surface for his next underwater series…

More info: instagram / facebook / website