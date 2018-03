Nadia Aly is a talented photographer, filmmaker, adventurer and scuba diver from Toronto, Ontario who currently lives and works in Los Altos, California. Nadia focuses on underwater photography, she scuba dives around the world in an effort to learn more about the oceans that surround us and share her experiences and findings with the world. Aly has over 54,200 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram / facebook / website