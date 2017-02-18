The international Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) photo contest has announced their winning photos for 2017 edition. French photographer Gabriel Barathieu has been named this year’s winner for the above image of what one judge called a “balletic and malevolent” dancing octopus. The image taken in the lagoon of the island of Mayotte, beat more than 4500 pictures entered by photographers from 67 different countries.
“I had to wait for a low spring tide when the water was just 30cm deep (one foot) so that the octopus would fill the water column. I got as close as possible with a wide angle lens to create this image, which makes the octopus look huge,” Gabriel said in a statement.
The UPY contest awarded prizes in 10 categories, including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Up & Coming, and, in British waters, Wide Angle, Compact, and Macro shots.
Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017, Dancing Octopus by Gabriel Barathieu
Commended, Macro – Larval Lionfish by Steven Kovacs
Commended, Up & Coming – Whale calf posing by Christophe Lapeze
Commended, Wrecks – Last Flight by Steve Jones
Winner, Macro – Prey by So Yat Wai
Commended, Macro – Nudi Art by Katherine Lu
Commended, Portrait – Green Turtles in the rays by Greg Lecoeur
Highly Commended, British Waters Wide Angle – Amphibious helicopter by Steve Jones
Third Place, Behavior – Cleaner by Liang Fu
Runner-up, British Waters Wide Angle – Competition by Richard Shucksmith
Winner, Wrecks – The wreck of the Louilla at sunset by Csaba Tökölyi
Highly Commended, Portrait – Imp of darkness by Damien Mauric
British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017 – Out of the Blue by Nick Blake
Commended, Behavior – The Game by Edwar Herreño
Highly Commended, Macro – Paddle Flap Rhinopias by John Parker
Commended, Behavior – Toads mating by Luc Rooman
Commended, Wide Angle – Silversides at Twilight by Tony Myshlyaev
Winner, Wide Angle – One in a Million by Ron Watkins
Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2017 – Orca Pod by Nicholai Georgiou
Highly Commended, Macro – Backlight Shrimp by Fábio Freitas
Commended, Wrecks – Three Warriors by Nadya Kulagina
Highly Commended, Up & Coming – Medusa Blenny on the Lookout by Jade Hoksbergen
Highly Commended, Behaviour – Dolphins hunting by Greg Lecoeur
Highly Commended, Wide Angle – Prince of the waters by Yannick Gouguenheim
Winner, Behavior – Your home and my home by Qing Lin
Commended, British Waters Wide Angle – Can I help you? by Ellen Cuylaerts
More info: website