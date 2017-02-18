The international Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) photo contest has announced their winning photos for 2017 edition. French photographer Gabriel Barathieu has been named this year’s winner for the above image of what one judge called a “balletic and malevolent” dancing octopus. The image taken in the lagoon of the island of Mayotte, beat more than 4500 pictures entered by photographers from 67 different countries.

“I had to wait for a low spring tide when the water was just 30cm deep (one foot) so that the octopus would fill the water column. I got as close as possible with a wide angle lens to create this image, which makes the octopus look huge,” Gabriel said in a statement.

The UPY contest awarded prizes in 10 categories, including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Up & Coming, and, in British waters, Wide Angle, Compact, and Macro shots.

