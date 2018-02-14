Photogrist community Create a post
The Stunning Winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018

Cycle War byTobias Friedrich

The Underwater Photography of the Year Competition (UPY) announced its 2018 winners yesterday, and the photos are unbelievably gorgeous, showcasing a range of wildlife, environments, and archaeological delights from beneath the waves.

This competition has been going on for just a few years, and 110 photos received honors this year, out of more than 5,000 entries from 63 countries. The awards include a variety of categories from photographer of the year to shipwrecks. Nearly every type of underwater photographer can compete. The grand prize was awarded to German photographer Tobias Friedrich for his stunning image “Cycle War”, showing a wreck full of submerged World War II motorbikes and supply trucks, with schools of soldierfish patrolling above.

A sand tiger shark surrounded by tiny bait fish by Tanya Houppermans, United States
Friend or Food? by Songda Cai, China
Gannets Feeding by Greg Lecoeur
Love Birds by Grant Thomas
Nudibranch across the kelp by Trevor Rees, United Kingdom
ROAR by ManBD UiDive
Sunset Snorkel by Brook Peterson
The Real Illusion by Konstantin Killer
Under The Wave by Rodney Bursiel, United States
Unusually Parked Car by Pekka Tuuri, Finland
More info: UPY 2018 Award Winners

