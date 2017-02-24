Alastair Scarlett is a superb talented 39-year-old underwater photographer and filmmaker currently based in Newquay, Cornwall, United Kingdom. Alastair is qualified freediving instructor, who works as a printer at a garment decoration company. “In my “free time” you can often find me in a wetsuit exploring the secret coves and waterways in and around Cornwall,” he says.

Located in the heart of Cornwall I am also fortunate to never be more than an hour from most of our breath-taking coastline, which gives me the opportunity to capture and share prints of our stunning seascapes, whether its a crisp night with the milky way or a surging storm battering the cliffs.

Alastair Scarlett uses Nikon D700 and Nikon D810 cameras, he also shoots a lot of nature and landscape photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website