Spectacular underwater shots by Tony Wu, a multi-talented photographer, blogger, and scuba diver currently based in Yokohama, Japan. Tony focuses mainly on the ocean and underwater photography. He shoots amazingly beautiful creatures.

I am a professional underwater photographer (meaning I have lots of fun and learn a lot, but get paid very little), specializing in the really big stuff and really little stuff. I travel for most of the year and post frequently to my blog.

