Brian Skerry is an professional 58-year-old photographer and filmmaker currently based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Brian studied Communications Media at Worcester State College. Skerry focuses on marine wildlife and underwater environments, he captures images that not only celebrate the mystery and beauty of the sea but also bring attention to the pressing issue which endanger our oceans. A photojournalist for National Geographic, Brian has spent over 10,000 hours beneath the waves capturing iconic images many of us are familiar with.

