Underwater Photography

Underwater Fine Art Portrait Photography by Craig Colvin
Craig Colvin is an award-winning photographer, artist and educator currently based in San Jose, California. His primary focus is using the human body as art....
Craig Colvin is an award-winning photographer, artist and educator currently based in San Jose, California. His primary focus is using the human body as art....
Brian Skerry is an professional 58-year-old photographer and filmmaker currently based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Brian studied Communications Media at Worcester State College. Skerry focuses...
Chris Meredith is an professional photographer and artist currently based in Sydney, Australia. His work is all about capturing and creating beauty and squishing it...
Alastair Scarlett is a superb talented 39-year-old underwater photographer and filmmaker currently based in Newquay, Cornwall, United Kingdom. Alastair is qualified freediving instructor, who works...
The international Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) photo contest has announced their winning photos for 2017 edition. French photographer Gabriel Barathieu has been named...
Zena Holloway is a superb talented 43-year-old self-taught photographer and filmmaker born in Bahrain and currently lives in London, UK with her husband and their...
Rafal Meszka is a talented self-taught photographer based in Warsaw, Polska. Rafal uses Canon EOS 5D Mark II camera, he shoots a lot of portrait,...
Mallory Morrison is an professional underwater photographer based in Los Angeles, California. Mallory uses her background in ballet and choreography to take the plunge into...
Mira Nedyalkova is a painter, visionary artist and former fashion model, turned photographer working mainly with photography and herself or her friend as a model....
Enric Adrian Gener aka 27MM is a talented photographer and digital designer from Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain who currently based in Sydney, Australia. Enric uses...
Meaghan Ogilvie is a photographer from Toronto. Her concepts are focused on our relationship to nature and where we find ourselves within that relationship during...
Elena Kalis is a superb talented photographer and artist, who was born in Russia and currently based in The Bahamas, on a small island, surrounded...
Alix Martinez is a talented photographer, who majored in graphic design and photography in Atlanta and moved to New York City in 1998. She shoots...
Jakob Dahlström is a talented freelance photographer currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. He shoots a lot of fashion, advertising, underwater and still life photography. Total:...
Phoebe Rudomino is a professional diver and underwater photographer and filmmaker, who was born in 1981 in Yorkshire and currently based in Lodon, UK. She...
Drawn to water and its interactions with light ever since early family snorkelling trips, Matty Smith bought his first SLR camera in his teens to...
Jorge Cervera Hauser is a superb talented photographer and producer based in Mexico City, Mexico. Jorge was born in 1984, he was the winner of...
Neil Craver quickly became mesmerized by the creation process as a young boy. Beginning as an abstract painter and figurative sculptor, his motivation grew from...
Claudia Legge is a photographer based in London. She works and exhibits worldwide. She has upcoming exhibitions in New York and London. She has been...
Adam Opris is a talented wedding and lifestyle photographer by day and underwater photographer by night, currently based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Adam said:...