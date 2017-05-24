Victoria Krundysheva is a Saint-Petersburg born and Mumbai-based photographer and artist who focuses on conceptual and fine art portrait photography. Through fiction-based pictures with a light touch of fashion she is calling attention to major social and individual issues. For her latest series “Unfreedom”, Victoria captured tarot cards to portray human’s fascination. Enjoy also her The Dark Room project.

For two different people, the reading and interpretation they will hear, like anything else, will be different. Each of us understands and analyses it from our own prism of personality and experience. Simply put, we all hear what we want to hear. And out of a huge prediction, we unknowingly select and remember only those we want to and thus shape our actions how we wanted to anyway.

