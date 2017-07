Yevhen Haloshyn is a talented self-taught photographer and digital artist currently based in Wrocław, Poland. Yevhen focuses on architecture, he shoots stunning fine art, minimalist and urban architectural photographs. For his series “Urban Abstraction”, Yevhen captured beautiful street photos of Kharkiv, Urkaine. Haloshyn uses Fujifilm X-T1 camera with XF – 35mm 1.4f lens.

