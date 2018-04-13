Gorgeous architecture and street photos by Elaine Li (previously featured with Pyongyang’s Subway System), multi-talented photographer, designer, traveler and content creator currently based in Sydney, Australia. Elaine focuses on traveling and landscaping, she shoots creative street, lifestyle and architecture photography. Li received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communication Design from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2012. With her passion in photography, she has garnered over 231K followers on Instagram.

