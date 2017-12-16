Andrew Wille is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler who was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, and moved to Orange County California to attend Chapman University. Andrew shoots incredible lifestyle, street, travel, portrait and aerial photography. He also loves going to the gym, playing basketball, hiking, mountain biking, longboarding, and is constantly looking for inspiring things in his everyday life. Wille currently lives and works in ives in Walnut Creek, California.

More info: instagram / facebook / website