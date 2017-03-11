Lior Sack is a talented self-taught photographer based in New York City, who was born in Israel in the late 1980s and grew up in a small kibbutz. Lior shoots incredible rooftop and street photography. “I capture people and cityscapes from my unique angle and perspective to share with you,” he says.

Like all Israelis, I served in the Israeli army (Israeli Defense Force) for three years. I was a combat soldier and a medic in the Special Forces. During my service, I became injured and began to explore photography.

