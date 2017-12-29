Jorge Alva a.k.a. urbanentdecker is a talented 22-year-old photographer and retoucher who was born in El Salvador and currently lives and works between Warsaw and Berlin. Jorge focuses on urban and architecture, he shoots also incredible rooftop, interior and street photography. “I’m all about seeing things in a different perspective and this always leads to take risks and to try new things”, he explaines.

Growing up in a small country like El Salvador help me develop an appreciation for beauty in the little things, pay attention to detail and never be afraid of new challenges.

More info: instagram / facebook / website