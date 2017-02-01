J.N. Silva is a talented self-taught photographer and educator who currently lives and works in West New York, New Jersey, US. “I started to study computer programming in college, until I became aware of a deep-rooted hatred for math that lingered inside, so I switched to a double major in English and Philosophy”, he says. Silva shoots a lot of incredible street photographs of the city through harsh light and contrast.

I began taking pictures as a way of making keepsakes for myself. My memory is terrible, and photography has the magical effect of instilling in me where I was, and more importantly, how I felt when I pressed that shutter button.

