Incredible Urban and Architecture Photography by Rafael Bittermann
Stunning travel shots by Rafael Bittermann (previously featured), a gifted amateur photographer, adventurer, and visual artist from Vienna, Austria. Rafael focuses on travel, outdoor, rooftop, and urban photography. He has over 16,900 followers on Instagram and counting.
Rafael Bittermann started Photography in 2016 due to his hobby of urban exploring and quickly gained a big following on Instagram.
