Haunting urbex photos by Bryan Sansivero, talented photographer, filmmaker and urban explorer currently based in New York. “My work is inspired by the derelict and beauty of urban decay”, he says. Bryan shoots a lot of urban, street, portrait and travel photography. Sansivero has almost 10,000 followers on Instagram. His work has been featured in various publications such as Vogue, Daily Mail, Yahoo News, MSN, New York Magazine’s The Cut, Country Living, Atlas Obscura, Architecture & Design, Racked, Weather.com and more.



More info: instagram / website