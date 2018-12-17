Spectacular aerial landscapes by Nathan Szwarc, a talented 20-years old self-taught photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot who was born and raised in Knoxville Tennessee and currently attends the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Nathan focuses mainly on landscape, travel, and outdoor photography. “I love shooting pretty much anything that has to deal with the outdoors and really focus in on landscapes”, he says. Szwarc uses Nikon D800 camera and DJI Mavic Pro drone. He has over 21,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

I have a strong passion for the outdoors and enjoy capturing the beauty that surrounds me through photography. I focus mostly on landscape photography, however, I thoroughly enjoy other realms of photography such as lifestyle and portraits. My goal is to capture moments as naturally as possible and I strive to release content that shares experiences and tells stories through images.

