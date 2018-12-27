Spectacular street snaps by Dave Worden, a talented self-taught photographer, digital artist, and urban explorer based in Vancouver, Canada. Dave focuses mainly on street and urban photography. He shoots a lot of nightscapes, portraiture, cityscapes, and nature photography. Worden uses a lot of reflections, shutter speed, and incredible perspective. He has almost 10K fans on Instagram.

Enjoy also “Dramatic Portraits of Strangers on The Streets of Montreal by Victor Cambet“.



More info: Instagram