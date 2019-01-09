Vibrant street shots by Marco Gaggio, a talented freelance photographer, content creator, and architect currently based in Venezia, Italy. Marco focuses mainly on street and architecture photography. He shoots a lot of cityscapes, interiors, and urban landscapes. Gaggio has over 109,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

This city, where I was born, has always been the first source of inspiration and muse for my work. Lights and colors drive my eyes in a never-ending quest of capturing the perfect moment. From dramatic cityscapes to geometrical perspectives I do believe images can tell stories that worth to be listened.

More info: Instagram / Website