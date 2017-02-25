The Vertical Lines of Building Facades Around Europe by Sebastian Weiss
Sebastian Weiss is a talented architectural photographer, photo columnist and designer currently based in Hamburg, Germany. For his new project “Lines”, Sebastian traveled around Europe to capture the emphasis and dramatic effect of vertical lines in front of a buildings.
Sebastian Weiss started to share his photographs on Instagram in December 2010. His account now has more than 185,000 followers.
More info: instagram / facebook / website