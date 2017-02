Alexei Bazdarev is an professional 28-year-old fashion photographer and filmmaker from Mosow, Russia, who currently lives and works in Dusseldorf, Germany. Alexei focuses on fashion, he shoots a lot of portrait, beauty, streetwear and editorial photography. He uses Sony a7RII camera and Sony Zeiss 55 1.8, 16-35 4.0 and 35 2.8 lens.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website