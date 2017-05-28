Luis M. Cara is a talented self-taught photographer who was born and raised in Mexico City and currently lives and works in Huntington Beach, California. He hold a Computer Systems Engineering degree and a passion for photography and visual design. “Some people think that combining these two things is like mixing water with oil, but to me it is like a unique advantage that helps me see things differently, although it is true that sometimes I need to balance my left and right brain before they kill each other”, Luis explaines. Cara focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fashion, lifestyle and beauty portrait photography.

