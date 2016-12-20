23 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Nick Hudson is a talented photographer and filmmaker who was born in Australia and currently lives and works in New York. Nick focuses on fashion and celebrity portrait photography, his subtle approach creates an aesthetic that is stripped back and understated. Hudson’s work has been featured in L’Officiel Italia, Elle UK, Vogue Australia, Glamour Germany, Russh, Harpers Bazaar and many others.

Nick Hudson has photographed stars like: Rihanna, Miranda Kerr, Dwayne Wade, Dylan Penn, Lykke Li and others.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website