Vibrant Fashion Photography by Kat Irlin

Kat Irlin is a talented Russian self-taught fashion, lifestyle and portrait photographer who currently lives and works in New York City. With well over 1000000 thousand followers on Instagram, Kat Irlin, has built her photography career from the ground up. Kat’s work captures a warmth and intimacy.

I got into photography through Instagram. I graduated college with a degree in finance and did the corporate thing for several years but as my Instagram following started growing and I started getting really positive feedback I decided to take the plunge.

Kat uses not only her iPhone, but now also invests in professional cameras, and most of her work found on her Instagram is snapped with her trusty Fuji XE1/XT1 or Nikon D800.

Reed also: Stunning Cinematic Instagrams by Kat Irlin

Her list of clients includes big brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Belstaff, L’Oreal, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys, Donna Karan, Tumi, Gap, Coach, JCrew, Club Monaco, Monica Rich Kosann, Christofle, IMG, CFDA, Ford, Smart Car, Geico, etc. Kat Irlin’s stunning photographs have been published in magazines such as US Vogue, Numero Russia, Paper, WWD, Harpers’ Bazaar, Details, Flaunt, Conde Nast Traveller, and many others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

