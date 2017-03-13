Jan Erik Waider is a talented self-taught photographer and designer based in Hamburg, Germany, who’s known for his Nordic Landscape Photography. Jan studied Media Design at University of Applied Sciences, Schwaebisch Hall. He has been fascinated by the magic of the North since early on.

This beautiful replica of a viking village was created in 2010 for a film that was never shot and is located on the south coast of Iceland near the town Höfn.

