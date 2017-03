Sarah Troster is a talented photographer, retoucher and artist from Stuttgart who currently lives and works in Asperg, Germany. “I started with photography about 16 years ago,” she says. Sarah focuses on portraiture, she shoots incredible pin-up, fashion and vintage portaits.

Since December 2011 I have worked as a freelance photographic artist. Many of my works are based in the vintage (20s-50s), pin-up and fashion genre.

More info: facebook / website