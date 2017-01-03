Jeremy Cowart is a talented photographer, artist, filmmaker, entrepreneur and a humanitarian based in Nashville, TN, USA. Starting out as a painter first, Jeremy has taken portraits of many familiar names such as Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Tebow, The Kardashians, Sting, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, The Civil Wars, Emma Stone, Courtney Cox, and Ryan Seacrest, just to name a few. He also founded a global photography movement called Help-Portrait and recently launched an iPhone App/Social Network called OKDOTHIS.

For his series “Voices of Gatlinburg”, Jeremy and his crew spent a week shooting aerial drone portraits of the victims of forest fires posing in the ruins of their homes. Massive fire in November 2016, devastated the forests of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, destroying more than 2,000 houses in the city of Gatlinburg, and killing 14 people.

