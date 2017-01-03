LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Aerial Photography

Voices of Gatlinburg: Victims of Forest Fire in Their Burned Down Homes by Jeremy Cowart

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points

Jeremy Cowart is a talented photographer, artist, filmmaker, entrepreneur and a humanitarian based in Nashville, TN, USA. Starting out as a painter first, Jeremy has taken portraits of many familiar names such as Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Tebow, The Kardashians, Sting, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, The Civil Wars, Emma Stone, Courtney Cox, and Ryan Seacrest, just to name a few. He also founded a global photography movement called Help-Portrait and recently launched an iPhone App/Social Network called OKDOTHIS.

For his series “Voices of Gatlinburg”, Jeremy and his crew spent a week shooting aerial drone portraits of the victims of forest fires posing in the ruins of their homes. Massive fire in November 2016, devastated the forests of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, destroying more than 2,000 houses in the city of Gatlinburg, and killing 14 people.

More info: instagram / facebook / website / Voices of Gatlinburg

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image