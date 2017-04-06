Kelsey McClellan is a talented 27-year-old photographer and artist who was born in Texas, raised in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, and currently based in San Francisco, CA. Kelsey received her BFA from Columbus College of Art & Design. “Wardrobe Snacks” is a collaboration between photographer Kelsey McClellan and set designer and prop stylist, Michelle Maguire.

Wardrobe Snacks was inspired by diners lacking the luxury of being seated at a table: Michelle’s stepdad who rests his sandwich on his thigh (hell with a plate!) in between bites while he blasts an action movie on his TV; a commuter cramped up on a crowded bus retrieving an item from a bag or pocket; a lunch-breaker on a park bench eating from her lap. They’re informal — perhaps even a bit awkward — spaces as far as eating is concerned, yet the diner always appears to be comfortable and perfectly satisfied with his chosen snack, almost zen-like.

