Gediminas Karbauskis is a talented 38-year-old architectural photographer based in Taurage, Lithuani. Modern architecture is one of Gediminas’ biggest passions and main motif in his photographs. “Curves and lines, forms and shapes – environment that creates our urban landscapes is my main subject of interest and the field of photographic research,” Karbauskis explained. The art of seeing a place or a building with different eyes, to use them as objects to create a completely new, unseen world is what he tries to achieve in his work. For his latest project “Water Towers of Luxembourg”, Gediminas captured stunning black and white photos taken in various locations in Luxembourg.

One thing all water towers have in common, despite their original purpose, they make stunning landmarks in the country. They are, in some senses, the symbolical monuments that refer to industrialization. On the other hand, these reservoirs are also architectural expressions that do not resemble typical water tower designs.

The main purpose of my work is to showcase the aesthetics of these single purpose industrial buildings. Each tower is a unique symbol of place, but together these buildings can be seen as objects of photographic inspiration and art.

