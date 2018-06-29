Creative waves photos by Andrew Semark, talented photographer, retoucher, and adventurer based in the South West of Western Australia. Andrew focuses on landscaping, traveling, surfing and ocean art photography. Growing up in the south-west region, his photography has been molded by the amazing beaches and coastline the south-west has to offer. Semark uses Canon 5D Mark III camera. He has over 34,100 followers on Instagram and counting.



