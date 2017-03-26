Dillon Marsh is an professional 36-year-old photographer and storyteller currently based in Cape Town, South Africa. Dillon received his Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art from the University of Stellenbosch. “During the course of my studies I was drawn to photography and I have remained passionate about it ever since,” he says. For his latest series “Wayside”, Marsh documented odd things that stand out in the landscape. Dillon’s work has often isolated and emphasised specific features of a particular landscape, from suburban areas to more desolate rural scenes – usually elements that illustrate how we engage both deliberately and unintentionally with the world around us.

Wherever I’m on the move I scan the scenery that passes by, looking for things that stand out. Occasionally a discovery becomes the foundation of one of my self-contained series, but more often the resulting photographs are side-lined and forgotten. Wayside is a collection of these photographs. I will continue to add to it as I come across new scenes and rediscover old photographs.

More info: facebook / website