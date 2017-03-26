Wayside: Landscape Photography by Dillon Marsh
Dillon Marsh is an professional 36-year-old photographer and storyteller currently based in Cape Town, South Africa. Dillon received his Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art from the University of Stellenbosch. “During the course of my studies I was drawn to photography and I have remained passionate about it ever since,” he says. For his latest series “Wayside”, Marsh documented odd things that stand out in the landscape. Dillon’s work has often isolated and emphasised specific features of a particular landscape, from suburban areas to more desolate rural scenes – usually elements that illustrate how we engage both deliberately and unintentionally with the world around us.