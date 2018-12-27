Wonderful wedding snaps by Jordan Voth, a talented 27-years old photographer, and artist from Auburn who currently based in Seattle, Washington. Jordan focuses mainly on portraiture and wedding photography. “When I’m not taking photos I’m usually with my girlfriend and our dog, running, playing board games or hanging out with friends”, he says. Voth uses Canon 5D Mark II camera. His spectacular photos have earned him a following of more than 116,000 followers on Instagram, and 183,000+ fans on Facebook.

I’m a portrait & wedding photographer based out of Seattle, WA. Being out in the mountains in the fresh air amongst the silence is soothing and inspiring. It’s where I feel most at home. It’s also why I aim to combine the great outdoors in so much of my photography and why I truly believe that no adventure is too far and no idea is too big. I’m up for it all.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website