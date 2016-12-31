LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Portrait Photography

Weeknight Dinners: Lois Bielefeld Documents American Families At Dinner Time

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points

Lois Bielefeld is a talented American photographer and artist who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lois received her BFA in Advertising Photography from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2002. After graduating, she worked in the fashion industry in New York City for seven years, before returning to Milwaukee. Now Bielefeld splits her time between fine art and commercial photography. She works in photography, film, audio and installation.

My goal is to explore common rituals, habits, and spaces that nonetheless reveal individualistic details about our private selves.

Her series “Weeknight Dinners” explores the nightly ritual of eating a meal in the American home. Lois visited American families at dinner time, and she’s created 78 prints from the United States.

More info: instagram / website

