Anastasia Korosteleva is an professional photographer and graphic designer based in Moscow, Russia. Anastasia received her BA in Graphic Design from the British Higher School of Art and Design, Moscow. She has twice won the D&AD New Blood Award in the photography category. Her latest project titled “Weightless” was taken on the Hulhumale island. Korosteleva captured amazing portraits of Maldivian girls floating on the surface of the Indian ocean. Weightless explores the bright identities of a nation that is under the threat of disappearance.

