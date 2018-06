Outstanding and scary looking architecture shots by Yu a.k.a. 5.12, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and urban explorer from Guangzhou, China. Yo focuses on cityscape and architecture photography. He shoots also a lot of urban, street and portrait photography. Below are photos of: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Nanning and Chengdu.

Yu has over 130,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



