Striking aerial shots by Alex Von Kalckstein, a talented self-taught photographer, traveler, and drone pilot who was born in Zimbabwe and currently lives and works in Perth, Western Australia. Alex focuses on travel, adventure, and landscape photography. He has over 21,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I have always been addicted to the outdoors and craved adventure throughout my life. I purchased my first DLSR camera on a backpacking trip through Europe in 2012 and absolutely fell in love with photography. I have been lucky enough to travel the world and see some incredible sights. On a trip to Canada in 2015 was when I saw a drone for the first time, I was astounded…I knew I had to get one for my photography.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website