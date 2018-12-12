“What The Fog?” is an ongoing series by photographer Mark Broyer (previously featured), shot at rare foggy night in Hamburg, Germany at 4 a.m.. Mark works as a freelance art director and graphic designer in Hamburg, Germany. Broyer has photographed both city and landscape in a range of locations, but all his works seem to draw on the nature of human intervention without human presence. The scenes are devoid of people and every shot appears mysterious, adding to the allure of these images.



More info: Instagram / Website