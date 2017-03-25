New Whimsical Combophotos by Instagram Star Stephen Mcmennamy
“Combo Photos” is an ongoing series by talented artist, photographer and art director from Atlanta, Georgia, Stephen McMennamy (previously featured). In October 2012 he was introduced to Instagram from there his interest in photography grew and that interest evolved into an ongoing project he refers to as combophotos. Stephen’s combinations seem unlikely, but they work because of the matching colors and sizes of the backgrounds and objects.
More info: instagram