Joel Robison is a talented photographer, artist and educator, who was born in Cranbrook, Canada and currently lives in a valley in British Columbia’s Rocky Mountains, UK. For last seven years, Joel creates and shares his whimsical worlds where size, scale, movement and function don’t play by the rules that we know. “Over the last 3 years I’ve instructed over 200 students in 7 countries in a series of photography workshops aimed at building both the creative portfolio and setting up a photography business and social media presence,” he says.

My interest in story telling and self-expression through art is what motivates me to create and share my work with people around the world.

Enjoys also his surreal self-portrait photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website