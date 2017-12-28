Donal James Boyd is a multi-talented Boston-born adventure and wildlife photographer and filmmaker who currently based in the Southern Highland mountains of Iceland. In early 2016 Donal quit his job as a Chemical Engineer in Boston, MA, USA and moved to Iceland to pursue his passion for photography full-time. Previously, he was practicing photography professionally on the side, but wasn’t ready to go full-time until he visited Iceland for the first time back in June of 2015. During this first trip, Donal was completely awestruck by the intensity of the landscape and forever changing climate. He felt such a strong connection to the nature that he became totally consumed by it and on that initial adventure, decided he couldn’t live anywhere else in the world.

Enjoy also his “Incredible Adventures“.

